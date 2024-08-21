Halushchenko: Ukraine has received more than 18 thousand tons of humanitarian aid for energy sector since beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Ukraine has received more than 18 thousand tons of humanitarian aid for energy needs.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko during a speech at the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities under the President of Ukraine in Kropyvnytskyi.

"Since March 2022, Ukraine has received 1,370 cargoes with a total weight of about 18,200 tons from 36 countries. We are sincerely grateful to our partners for their continued support of Ukraine and its energy sector," the minister said.

Halushchenko also emphasized that the work on attracting assistance from international partners is ongoing. Donor countries are expected to send another 251 cargoes in the near future.

Read more: Budget constraints will not reduce aid to Ukraine - German government