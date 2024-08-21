Ruscists attacked Siversk and Ukrainsk in Donetsk region: 2 people died
Russian occupiers hit two cities of the Donetsk region, as a result of which 2 people died.
This was announced by the head of the RMA, Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET informs.
Thus, as a result of the shelling of the Ukrainian Selydove district, a woman died, and 2 high-rise buildings were damaged.
Another person died in Siversk.
"In addition, today it became known about another victim of yesterday's shelling in Toretsk, a 36-year-old man died," added Filashkin.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password