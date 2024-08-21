ENG
Ruscists attacked Siversk and Ukrainsk in Donetsk region: 2 people died

На Донеччині загинули 2 особи внаслідок обстрілу РФ

Russian occupiers hit two cities of the Donetsk region, as a result of which 2 people died.

This was announced by the head of the RMA, Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET informs.

Thus, as a result of the shelling of the Ukrainian Selydove district, a woman died, and 2 high-rise buildings were damaged.

Another person died in Siversk.

"In addition, today it became known about another victim of yesterday's shelling in Toretsk, a 36-year-old man died," added Filashkin.

