British intelligence reports shortage of personnel in Russian army amid situation in Kursk region

British intelligence has reported a shortage of personnel in the Russian army, which is linked to the situation in the Kursk region.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in an intelligence review by the UK Ministry of Defence.

As noted, according to an investigation by the Russian publication Vazhnye Istorii (Important Stories), one of the units involved in defending against the Ukrainian offensive in the Kursk region is a specialised motorised rifle regiment formed from the Air Force, which is an unusual occurrence. It was formed in May 2024 and is subordinated to the Northern Group of the Russian Armed Forces. It includes individuals who previously held specialised positions, such as early warning radar operators and operators of long-range bomber regiments.

"The withdrawal of personnel from these previously priority areas is likely to be indicative of a persistent shortage of personnel. By deploying them as infantry, they are being misused, which could reduce Russia's ability to regain control of the territory in the Kursk region," the report says.

It is also noted that the high level of casualties means that Russia needs to constantly replenish infantry personnel on the front line, which will further limit Russia's ability to create units with a higher level of combat capability.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine's operation in the Kursk region

As of Tuesday, 20 August, the Ukrainian Armed Forces controlled 1263 square kilometres of territory and 93 settlements in the Kursk region.