Kostin on ratification of Rome Statute: Ukraine will have its voice in decision-making at ICC

Ukrainian prosecutors cooperate with the ICC on a daily basis. Now, after the ratification of the Rome Statute, Ukraine will have a say in the decisions that determine its activities.

This was stated by Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin, Censor.NET reports.

He called the ratification of the Statute by the Verkhovna Rada a "historic moment" and recalled that Ukraine has recognised the jurisdiction of the ICC for more than 10 years.

"For Russia, disregard for law and morality is a deliberate policy. Ukraine, on the other hand, defends itself and takes all measures to comply with the norms and principles of international law. Today, we have once again proved our commitment to the values of the free world," Kostin said.

As a reminder, on 20 August, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported the draft law on the ratification of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.