Street to be renamed in Kyiv in honor of fallen pilot Andrii Pilshchikov (Juice)

One of the streets in Solomianskyi district of Kyiv will be renamed in honor of the fallen fighter pilot of the 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade of the Ukrainian Air Force, Major Andrii Pilshchikov (Juice).

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in Mayor Vitalii Klytschko's response to the following petition.

The author of the initiative proposed to rename Zelenohirska Street in Kyiv in honor of Juice.

According to him, this place name appeared in the Ukrainian capital in 1955 in memory of the Russian city of Zheleznogorsk.

The city authorities supported this decision but explained that the origin of the street name has not been established and there is no official opinion on whether it belongs to Russian imperial symbols. This means that the decision will not be made in accordance with the law on decommunization.

Now, in order to rename it, one must submit a proposal with justification, information about Andrii Pilshchikov, and the written consent of relatives.

As a reminder, the famous pilot Juice died in a plane crash in the Zhytomyr region on August 25, 2023.

The tragedy also killed two other pilots of the 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade of the Center Air Command of the Ukrainian Air Force, Viacheslav Minka and Serhii Prokazin.

On August 29, Juice was buried in Kyiv.

