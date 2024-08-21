Kharkiv woman who guided Russian missiles at city sentenced to 16 years in prison - SSU

In Kharkiv, an FSB agent who directed Russian missiles at the city was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press service.

Thus, the woman passed on to the Nazis information about the consequences of enemy attacks on the regional centre on 23 January 2024. Then the occupiers shelled the city with S-300 and X-22 missiles.

The Russian agent was detained red-handed when she was conducting additional reconnaissance near an apartment building that had been hit by the occupiers.

After each "arrival", the woman recorded the coordinates of the hit and the consequences of the damage. She used a messenger to transmit the information to the FSB through a 'liaison officer' located in the Belgorod region.

"The aggressor used this intelligence to prepare new and adjusted repeated shelling of Kharkiv. In addition, the Russian agent collected information about the locations and movements of the Armed Forces units defending the regional centre.

The investigation revealed that the enemy accomplice was a 35-year-old Kharkiv resident who had previously been prosecuted for theft and illegal drug possession. In January 2024, she was remotely recruited by the FSB. For this purpose, the Russian special service engaged an acquaintance of the woman who lives in Russia," the SSU said in a statement.

During the searches, the SSU seized the woman's mobile phone, which she used in reconnaissance and subversive activities in favour of Russia.

The court found her guilty under part. 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

"Since the repeat offender has not served the previously established sentences for her crimes, she is currently sentenced to 16 years in prison with confiscation of property," the SSU added.