Lubinets on exchange of prisoners: Consultations are underway with help of partners

Ukraine, with the help of its partners, is holding consultations on the return of its citizens from Russian captivity.

This was stated by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets during a joint press conference with Canadian Minister of International Development Ahmed Hussain and UNICEF Ukraine's head Munir Mammadzadeh, Ukrinform reports, Censor.NET cites.

Lubinets stressed that Ukraine has always taken and continues to take initiatives that can bring Ukrainian citizens home from Russian captivity.

Asked whether another exchange of prisoners of war with Russia is planned, Lubinets replied:

"I have publicly stated that yes, after the start of the military operation in the Kursk region, the Russian side took the initiative. That's all I can tell you for now. When the time comes and the citizens of Ukraine are physically returned from Russian captivity, you will know about it for sure."

He added that Ukraine, with the help of its partners, is doing everything possible to bring its citizens home. This issue is constantly discussed during working meetings.

At the same time, the ombudsman did not answer whether an agreement on the exchange with the Russian ombudsman had been reached, citing the sensitivity of the process.

"So far, as of now, the process is ongoing. It has been going on before and continues after the start of the Kursk operation. These are not negotiations, they are consultations with the help of our partners," the Ombudsman stressed.