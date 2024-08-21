Russians increase number of inspections of civilians in occupied territories of south - NRC

In the temporarily occupied territories of the south, Russians have increased the number of street checks, including allowing ordinary soldiers to conduct random checks of the civilian population.

This is reported by the National Resistance Center (NRC), Censor.NET reports.

"The occupation administrations allowed ordinary soldiers to conduct random checks of documents and phone contents. Traditionally, the Russians are interested in those who do not have a Russian passport and information channels on their phones," the statement said.

As noted, Russian law enforcement officers are also actively summoning for interrogation people who have returned to the TOT to re-register their property.

"The occupiers are interested in information about the Defense Forces and the presence of relatives in the Ukrainian army, in some cases the Russians conducted searches of property," the NRC added.

