It will be difficult for Russian troops to drive AFU out of Kursk region by October 1, - Voice People’s Deputy, soldier Kostenko

Russian troops are unlikely to be able to push the Ukrainian Armed Forces out of the Kursk region by October.

This was stated by the secretary of the defense committee of the parliament, People's Deputy of the Voice party and a soldier Roman Kostenko, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"If we continue to act with the same strength and pace, and we are acting seriously there, building bridgeheads to the west and east, if we continue to do so, it will be difficult for him (Putin - Ed.) to do so... We now have combat units there that have combat experience, and Putin has units there that he has withdrawn from different directions just to stop it. Now he needs to withdraw combat units that can withstand ours and throw them into battle," the deputy said.

At the same time, Kostenko noted, much will depend on the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"If we can inflict such losses on them that they will not be able to advance any further, they will definitely have to pull up reserves," the people's deputy explained, adding that such reserves could be redeployed from the active combat zone (east and south).

Kostenko also said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces' operation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation affects the entire theater of operations.

"There were several tasks in the Kursk operation, some of which were accomplished, some were not. But one of them was to force the enemy to redeploy its troops. And what do we see? The fact that the enemy has indeed begun to move some troops. We know about 200 brigades from the Kramatorsk direction, we know about 80 from the Prydniprovske direction... They have started to redeploy, but they have a principled position - not to withdraw troops from the Pokrovsk direction. This is a strategic direction for them. And we now see that even though they realize that they have no reserves to recapture Kursk, and we continue to advance, they are still betting on the territory of Donetsk," the People's Deputy emphasized.

Earlier, the media reported that Putin had ordered Russian troops to push the Ukrainian Armed Forces out of the Kursk region by October 1.

