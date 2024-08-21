Ukrenergo CEO Kudrytskyi becomes deputy chairman of Council for restoration of Okhmatdyt

The head of NPC Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, has become deputy chairman of the Council for the restoration of Okhmatdyt.

This is stated in the press service of NPC Ukrenergo, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that Kudrytskyi was elected at the first meeting, which took place on Tuesday, August 20.

"Now the Council should focus on ordering inspection services for the affected buildings as soon as possible and creating a defect report. This will allow us to formulate an estimate and transparently select a company that will carry out the necessary work to prepare the buildings for winter," Kudrytskyi said.

It is also reported that the Council's management team includes Inna Ivanenko, Executive Director of the CF "Patients of Ukraine" (Chairman of the Council) and Yevhen Honchar, representative of the Ministry of Health (Secretary of the Council). In total, the Council will consist of 15 members.

"More than UAH 1 billion was raised for the reconstruction of Okhmatdyt. In particular, Ukrenergo's contribution amounted to UAH 10 million. The mission of the Reconstruction Council is to ensure that all these funds are used transparently and as efficiently as possible," said Kudrytskyi.

As a reminder, the day before, the Ministry of Health approved a council to restore the Okhmatdyt children's hospital, which was damaged by a Russian missile strike on July 8.

Read more: Previous tender for restoration of Okhmatdyt will be canceled, and new one will be held through ProZorro - Liashko. VIDEO

Scandal with the Okhmatdyt Charitable Foundation

Earlier, Okhmatdyt director Volodymyr Zhovnir said that the Okhmatdyt - Healthy Childhood charity foundation had no plans to transfer the 378 million hryvnias raised after the July 8 attack to the hospital's account.

The charitable organization said that a general meeting of the organization's members was held on August 15 on this issue. The foundation added that it was ready to pay for "any urgent need of the hospital": medical equipment or the restoration of buildings damaged by the Russian attack. At the same time, they noted that "for all the time they have not received a single letter from the Okhmatdyt hospital about any such targeted need."

Read more: Healthcare Ministry appeals to law enforcement agencies for additional checks of tender for reconstruction of Okhmatdyt - Liashko