Premier Li Qiang: China is ready to deepen cooperation with Russia

Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang met with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Moscow to discuss, among other things, cooperation between China and Russia.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this is stated in a statement by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

"China is willing to work with Russia... to strengthen comprehensive pragmatic cooperation and coordination in international affairs to promote a new stage of strategic partnership between the two countries," Li said.

According to the report, Mishustin also called for deepening mutual trust and cooperation between Moscow and Beijing and emphasized the need to protect the legitimate rights and interests of Russia and China.

"The two sides agreed that pragmatic cooperation between China and Russia has complementary advantages and great potential," the Chinese Foreign Ministry added.

Earlier it was reported that Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang will pay visits to Russia and Belarus. In Moscow, Li and Mishustin will hold the 29th regular meeting of the heads of government of China and Russia, during which the parties will "hold an in-depth exchange of views on bilateral relations, practical cooperation and issues of mutual interest."