Borrell calls for lifting restrictions on Ukraine’s use of Western weapons amid Ukrainian Armed Forces operation in Kursk region

The European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, has called on Western countries to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of their weapons against Russian military targets.

The EU's chief diplomat made the statement on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

Borrell noted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces' offensive on the Kursk region of the Russian Federation "dealt a serious blow to the narrative" of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Against this backdrop, the diplomat called on Western countries to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of the weapons they had donated.

Read more: Germany plans to transfer two more IRIS-T and 30 Leopard tanks to Ukraine by end of 2024

"The lifting of restrictions on the use of forces and means against the Russian military involved in the aggression against Ukraine, in accordance with international law, would have several important consequences," Borrell said.

Among these consequences, he mentioned the strengthening of Ukraine's self-defence, in particular against Russian bombing of infrastructure, saving Ukrainian lives and reducing destruction, and contributing to peace efforts.

The head of European diplomacy also recalled his recent conversation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, during which he assured him of the EU's support for Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression.

"I look forward to meeting him in Brussels and discussing with the EU Foreign and Defence Ministers next week to move forward with our support for Ukraine," the European diplomat wrote.