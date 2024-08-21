Another 12 children were returned to government-controlled territory

Another 12 children were returned to the government-controlled territory of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Ministry of Reintegration.

As noted, they and their families were evacuated as part of the Bring Kids Back UA plan initiated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The evacuation was carried out with the support of the charity organisation Save Ukraine.

In particular, according to Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, 6 families returned from the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region. Among them are two boys and four girls aged 3 to 12.

The children and their families are now safe. Doctors and psychologists are working with the evacuees.

Read more: Russians increase number of inspections of civilians in occupied territories of south - NRC