Hodges on Ukrainian Armed Forces’ operation in Kursk region: Offensive caught both Russia and most of us by surprise

The successful operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region has debunked the theory of modern military strategists that it is impossible to surprise the enemy, given the existence of drones that can track the movement of ground forces.

This was stated by the former commander of the US Army in Europe, Lieutenant General Ben Hodges, in a commentary to CBC News, Censor.NET reports.

Hodges noted that during the preparation for the operation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian troops managed to create a large drone-proof zone.

"How did Ukraine manage to gather enough forces and launch an offensive that took both Russia and most of us by surprise?" the general said.

According to him, the unexpected operation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region casts doubt on the theory that with drones it is impossible to covertly assemble significant ground forces and manoeuvre them effectively.

"It seems to me that Ukraine has somehow created an anti-drone capability - a bubble - that has allowed it to do things that seemed impossible six, eight or ten months ago," said the former US Army commander in Europe.

Hodges also said that the events of recent months, in particular the operation of the Ukrainian Defence Forces in the Kursk region of Russia, have revealed some significant weaknesses in both the Russian army and the Russian defence industry.

In addition, Russia's use of conscripts in the Kursk region indicates, according to Hodges, "serious manpower issues".

He also added that Russia's defence industry is unable to fully meet its needs, so it relies on China, Iran, and North Korea.