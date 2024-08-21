In first half of August, more than 26 thousand patients with COVID-19 have already been registered in Ukraine, - Ministry of Health

In August, more than 26 thousand cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Deputy Minister of Health, Chief State Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine Ihor Kuzin during a telethon.

"In June, 2,300 Ukrainians fell ill with COVID-19, in July, when we started registering the emergence of the strain (FLiRT - Ed.), almost 11,500. In the first half of August, more than 26 thousand cases have already been recorded," Kuzin said.

He noted that the emergence of this form of the virus in Ukraine was expected, but it caused an earlier increase in morbidity than previously predicted.

A characteristic feature of FLiRT is its rapid spread, which causes undulating morbidity.

"Instead, the course of this disease is classic for the entire subspecies of Omicron. It involves a fairly mild course in people who have had a full course of vaccination," Kuzin explained.

According to him, Ukrainians over the age of 60 and those with concomitant non-communicable diseases are at the highest risk of severe viral disease.

Kuzin also noted that in Ukraine, the FLiRT strain is not characterized by an increased rate of hospitalization. Currently, the number of patients admitted to hospitals ranges from 2 to 2.5 thousand.

