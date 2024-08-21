Zakarpattia Regional TCR denied searches of head of Khust military commissariat Zubatov and stated that they were actually checking MMC

The Zakarpattia Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support called the information about the alleged searches in the Khust Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support and its head Vasyl Zubatov false and groundless. They say that they were checking the military medical commission.

This is stated in the post of the Zakarpattia Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support on Facebook.

On the eve of August 21, some media outlets reported that the Security Service of Ukraine conducted searches in the Khust Regional TCR and its head, Vasyl Zubatov.

However, Zakarpattia Regional TCR and SS denied this information.

"The Zakarpattia Regional TCR and SS officially declares that the information about the alleged searches in the Khust RTCR and SS and the head of the Khust RTCR and SS Vasyl Zubatov is absolutely false and unfounded. Such allegations are not based on any evidence and are outright slander," the statement said.

At the same time, they said that today's searches concerned the military medical commission (MMC).

"The measures in question relate exclusively to the activities of the Military Medical Commission (MMC) and are part of the verification of certain violations in the field of medical examinations... The units subordinated to the Zakarpattia Regional TCR have nothing to do with these investigative actions," the institution said.

The military enlistment office emphasized that the MMC is not part of the TCR and the SS and consists of civilian doctors.

