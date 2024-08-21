Russian prosecutor’s office requests up to 24 years in prison for captured Ukrainian soldiers of Azov regiment

The Russian prosecutor's office has requested up to 24 years in prison for 23 captured Ukrainian soldiers of the Azov regiment.

This is reported by the Russian edition of Mediasona, Censor.NET reports.

The Russian prosecutor's office is asking for a conviction:

up to 16 years of imprisonment - Nina Bondarenko, Nataliia Holfiner, Iryna Mohitych and Vladyslav Mayboroda;

to 16.5 years - Maryna Tekina;

up to 17 years - Olena Avramova, Olena Bondarchuk and Liliia Pavrianidis;

up to 19 years - Liliia Rudenko;

up to 19.5 years - Oleh Zharkov;

up to 21 years - Oleksandr Irkh;

up to 22 years - Anatolii Hrytsyk, Oleh Mizhhorodskyi, Oleksandr Mukhin and Mykyta Timonin;

up to 23 years - Artem Hrebeshkov, Artur Hretskyi, Oleksii Smykov, Yaroslav Zhdamarov and Oleksandr Merochenets;

up to 24 years - Oleh Tyshkul

The prosecution requested 23 and 24 years in prison in absentia for the already exchanged soldiers Dmytro Labinskyi and Davyd Kasatkin, respectively. As for Oleksandr Ishchenko, who died in a Russian detention centre, the case was closed, so he was not asked to serve a sentence.

The newspaper writes that since there are no high-security women's colonies in Russia, the prosecutor's office requests that the Ukrainian women prisoners serve their sentences in a general regime colony, and the men in a high-security colony. If convicted, the men will spend the first few years in prison, and only then will they be transferred to a colony.

In total, 24 Ukrainians are involved in this case. All of them served in Azov at different times. Some took part in the defence of Mariupol and Azovstal, while others had already left the service at the time of the Russian invasion - they were detained at home or during 'filtration'. Most of the detained women are cooks who used to cook for the military.

Read more: Lubinets on exchange of prisoners: Consultations are underway with help of partners