New functions to be appeared in "Reserve+" application - Ministry of Defense

The "Reserve+" application will have new functions, in particular, the ability to automatically register in the TCR if there has been a change in the place of registration of persons liable for military service.

This was stated by the head of the Information Technology Department of the Ministry of Defense, Oleh Berestovyi, Censor.NET reported with reference to UNIAN.

"This is very important, because some time has passed since the last data update and other circumstances could have occurred to the person liable for military service," Berestovyi explained.

In addition, the Ministry of Defense is working on a feature that will allow you to automatically register in the TCR and apply for a deferment. The latter mechanism may be useful for parents with many children or full-time students obtaining their first higher education.

Another feature that will soon be available is digital recruiting. The Ministry of Defense wants to give people the opportunity to choose the positions they want in the Armed Forces. "It will be possible to be interviewed and selected in the team where you want to serve," the defense ministry said.

