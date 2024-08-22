Ukraine dominates field of military drones and electronic warfare technologies - Forbes

Ukraine has overtaken the Russian Federation in the development of EW and drones.

As Censor.NET informs, Forbes writes about it.

The Armed Forces use more attack drones than the occupying forces. Russian drones have less impact on the battlefield as Ukraine adopts new technologies and tactics. So Ukraine became the world leader in these fields.

According to the material, Russian and Ukrainian industrial bases are competing to innovate, develop, and implement better technologies that can give their troops an advantage on the battlefield.

"This especially applies to drones and electronic warfare systems, as both technological areas developed rapidly during the war. Ukraine was able to outpace Russia in the development processes, which allowed it to deploy more advanced systems faster, having achieved superiority in these technical areas," the publication reports.

Analysts point out that Ukraine's recent successes in the Kursk region emphasize Kyiv's advantages in the specified technical areas.

"When Ukrainian forces advance into an area, they use electronic warfare systems to disable Russian drones. They then deploy swarms of their own drones to search for targets and launch strikes against Russian positions.

These strikes are followed by ground troops being deployed to provide security in the area. This process is repeated systematically, which allows the Ukrainians to win stable victories. And the Russian troops don't seem to have an answer to this tactic," Forbes writes.

Also remind, that due to the effective operation of Ukrainian EWs, which interfere with communication and enemy drones, the Russians are forced to switch to wired communication.

Read more: Russian prosecutor’s office requests up to 24 years in prison for captured Ukrainian soldiers of Azov regiment