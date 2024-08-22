Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 53 enemy attacks in Pokrovsk sector. There were 134 combat engagements in frontline over last day - General Staff
The Pokrovsk sector remains the hottest. The enemy has reduced its activity in the south of Ukraine.
According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Shelling of Ukraine
According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched five missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using seven missiles, as well as 99 air strikes, including 122 KABs. In addition, it carried out 4,498 attacks, including 145 from multiple launch rocket systems.
The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, in the areas of Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi in Kharkiv region; Nove, Oleksandro-Shultine, Chasiv Yar, Hryhorivka, Druzhba, Ozarianivka, Toretsk, Nelipivka, Oleksandropil, Karlivka, Vuhledar, Vodiane in Donetsk region; Piatykhatky in Zaporizhzhia region; Shliakhove, Olhivka, Burhunka and Shylova Balka in Kherson region.
Hostilities in the East
In the Kharkiv sector, six combat engagements took place in the vicinity of Vovchansk and Lyptsi.
In the Kupyansk sector, 16 hostile attacks took place over the last day. Defence forces repelled enemy assaults near Petropavlivka, Synkivka, Stelmakhivka, Berestove and in the area of Andriivka.
The enemy attacked in the Lyman sector 19 times. He tried to advance near Torske, Novoserhiivka, Makiivka, Hrekivka and Serhiivka.
In the Siverskyi sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled one assault by Russian invaders near Spirne.
In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked eight times near Hryhorivka, Chasiv Yar and Predtechene. The situation is under control.
In the Toretsk sector, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out 13 attacks near Pivnichne, Toretsk and Zalizne.
In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 53 assault and offensive attacks by the aggressor towards the settlements of Panteleymonivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Zelene Pole, Myroliubivka, Hrodivka, Mykolaivka, Novohrodivka, Mykhailivka and Ptyche. The highest concentration of hostile attacks was near Novohrodivka and Mykhailivka.
In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 16 attacks in the direction of Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Pobeda.
Occupants twice tried to advance towards Vodiane in the Vremivsk sector.
Situation in the South and North
In the Huliaipillia, Orikhiv and Prydniprovia sectors, the enemy slightly reduced its activity, did not conduct any offensive actions over the past day, but continues to destroy the civilian infrastructure of our country by all available means.
In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected.
Ukrainian defence forces continue to conduct operations in the Kursk sector.
Strikes on the enemy
Our soldiers are actively inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces.
Yesterday, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces carried out 17 strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and weapons, destroying two control points, three artillery pieces, a pontoon ferry, three air defence systems and an electronic warfare station.
In total, the Russian invaders suffered 1130 casualties over the past day. Ukrainian troops also neutralised seven tanks, 25 armoured combat vehicles, 46 artillery systems, three air defence systems, 96 operational and tactical UAVs, one cruise missile, 59 vehicles and 17 units of occupants' special equipment.
