Air quality returns to normal in Ternopil

In Ternopil, air measurements showed a concentration of chlorine and hydrochloric acid below normal.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ternopil Regional Military Administration.

"In the morning of 22 August, employees of the Ternopil Regional Centre for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine conducted air quality measurements in different districts of Ternopil. As of 8:00 a.m., the concentration of chlorine and hydrochloric acid in the air is below normal," the statement said.

As a reminder it was reported that on the night of 20 August 2024, the Russian military attacked Ukraine with kamikaze drones. During the air raid, explosions were heard in some regions, including Ternopil. In the morning, the mayor of Ternopil, Serhiy Nadal, urged residents to close their windows as the smell of burning could be felt in the air.

Later, it became known that the Russians had attacked an industrial facility in Ternopil with drones.

After a nighttime attack by the Russian Federation on an industrial facility in the Ternopil region, the chlorine content in the air was 4-10 times higher.

See more: Consequences of "Shaheds" attack on industrial facility in Ternopil region. PHOTOS