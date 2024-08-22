ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10817 visitors online
News War
843 2

In evening, occupiers fired ballistic missiles at Mykolaiv region: fire broke out on farm

Обстріл Миколаївщини: Вдарили балістикою

On 21 August, Russian troops attacked the Bereznehuvate community in Mykolaiv region at night.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Vitaliy Kim, Censor.NET reports.

At 18:42 on 21 August, the invaders fired artillery at the Kutsurubska community. There were no casualties.

At night, on 21 August, at 23:05, the Russians launched a ballistic missile, preliminary "Iskander-M", at the Bereznehuvata community.

"As a result, a fire broke out on a farm, two residential buildings and bushes, which was extinguished by firefighters. Four people were evacuated by the State Emergency Service units," added the head of the RMA.

Read more: Russia shells Tomaryne in Kherson region: 87-year-old woman is killed

Author: 

Mykolayivska region (481) shoot out (12884)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 