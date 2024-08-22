In evening, occupiers fired ballistic missiles at Mykolaiv region: fire broke out on farm

On 21 August, Russian troops attacked the Bereznehuvate community in Mykolaiv region at night.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Vitaliy Kim, Censor.NET reports.

At 18:42 on 21 August, the invaders fired artillery at the Kutsurubska community. There were no casualties.

At night, on 21 August, at 23:05, the Russians launched a ballistic missile, preliminary "Iskander-M", at the Bereznehuvata community.

"As a result, a fire broke out on a farm, two residential buildings and bushes, which was extinguished by firefighters. Four people were evacuated by the State Emergency Service units," added the head of the RMA.

