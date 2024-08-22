In Hlyboke, the enemy has deployed personnel of 155th Separate Marine Brigade of Pacific Fleet to positions, in Vovchansk, Russian occupiers are most active - OTG "Kharkiv"

The situation in Kharkiv region remains tense. Since the beginning of the day, there have been 4 military clashes in the area of Vovchansk and Hlyboke.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the OTG "Kharkiv".

"In the area of Hlyboke, the enemy carried out an internal replacement of combat shifts and evacuated the losses. The movement of personnel to their positions was spotted.

In the area of Buhruvatka, the enemy conducted an internal rotation of personnel at the frontline," the statement said.

OTG "Kharkiv" noted that the enemy remains the most active in Vovchansk, trying to storm the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces from different directions.

"Six combat engagements took place over the last day. The enemy also launched 1 missile attack (probably Kh-35). In addition, the occupants launched 33 strikes with kamikaze drones and fired 395 times at the positions of the Ukrainian Defence Forces. Since the beginning of this day, there have been 4 combat engagements in the area of Vovchansk and Hlyboke," the statement said.

Losses of the enemy

The Ukrainian defence forces are responding adequately to the attacks and continue to destroy manpower, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers.

The enemy's losses (irreversible and sanitary) over the past day amounted to 82 people.

In addition, the enemy lost 81 units of weapons and military equipment in our sector, including destroyed and damaged:

7 artillery systems,

20 vehicles,

6 units of special equipment,

48 UAVs.

