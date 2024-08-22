It is necessary to evacuate as soon as possible: Two micro-districts of Myrnohrad can no longer be entered - CMA

Evacuation of civilians continues in Myrnohrad, Donetsk region. Authorities are trying to evacuate families with children as soon as possible.

This was stated by the deputy head of the Myrnohrad City Military Administration Tetiana Sytnyk

"It's a very difficult, tense situation. It's scary. Of course, everyone wanted to live in their homes, like us. But the situation is such that we need to leave as soon as possible because already two districts of our city - the district "5/6" and the micro-district" "Zakhidnyi" is no longer allowed: only take-out is available. People no longer enter there. And we are already taking people and children out in capsules," she said.

It is from these areas that the police and emergency services crews are currently trying to evacuate families with children as soon as possible. The authorities are helping with phone calls to families. According to Sytnyk, more than 200 people are involved - teachers, kindergarten teachers, social workers, officials.

"We have the addresses of each family, we have a large list where we mark the date when the family promised to evacuate. If the family does not evacuate on its own, then we organize a ride to the evacuation points in the city of Pokrovsk using transport that is available in the community.

But some even hide their children from us. We are trying to find them," Sytnyk added.

Police and rescuers are looking for children in dangerous areas, the authorities are working for others.

On August 5, forced evacuation of families with children was announced in Myrnohrad. As of August 20, 493 minors remained there. Half a hundred families leave on average per day, that's about 120 children.

