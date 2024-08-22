Most of released water area of ​​seas remains "gray" zone - Navy

There are no ships and boats of the Russian Federation, but Russian aviation continues to operate on the coasts of the occupied Crimea.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, captain of the third rank Dmytro Pletenchuk, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Most of the water area liberated from the presence of the Russians, unfortunately, remains a "gray" zone for now. Because there is no ship-boat component, but aviation continues to work and, for example, on the western and southern coasts of Crimea, Russian aviation still dominates the air." - he said.

The spokesman noted that the activity of enemy aviation is recorded in the northern and southern parts of Crimea. Also, Russian aviation constantly conducts reconnaissance over the Black Sea.

Read more: Intensity of mining by occupiers of Black Sea has dropped to almost zero - Ukrainian Navy

"They periodically enter the Black Sea mostly by submarines. This trend has been going on for months. In fact, one submarine leaves, another submarine replaces it, and in this way they not only demonstrate their presence but also protect the bases," Pletenchuk added.

The Russians do not risk protecting their bases with surface boats. Also, inter-base enemy transitions do not take place, he said

"The last one was during the exit from the Sea of ​​Azov after they realized that this is a dangerous area and yesterday we once again confirmed that this area is under our fire control. Then they quickly returned to this base. From Crimea, such an exit was like only after a few well-timed practices," Pletenchuk concluded.

Read more: Pletenchuk denied information about presence of Russian reconnaissance vessel "Ivan Khurs" near occupied Sevastopol