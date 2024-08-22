Blowing up bridges in Kursk region: Armed Forces of Ukraine are trying to isolate Russian soldiers from main forces - Forbes

The Ukrainian army and air force blew up all three permanent bridges over the Seim River in Russia's Kursk region. In this way, the Armed Forces seek to cut off Russian soldiers from supplies in an area of ​​about 500 square kilometers. Instead, the Russians are building pontoon crossings.

As Censor.NET informs, Forbes writes about it.

"But the Ukrainians expected this move. They launched FPV drones to intercept columns of enemy soldiers and fired rockets to blow up boats and pontoons on the water," the publication noted.

As a result, a huge swath of the Kursk region - and any Russian troops there - are effectively cut off from land supplies and reinforcements.

"And you should not expect a large reinforcement from the air: Ukrainian forces have made the sky over the Kursk region extremely inhospitable for Russian helicopters.

The fact that the Ukrainians are so determined to isolate the Kursk region to the left of the Sejm is a strong signal that their next step may be a ground attack through the Sejm into the very region they have just isolated," noted Forbes.

It is noted that the Armed Forces aim to "get ahead of the enemy in the operational deployment of forces in this direction", so the destruction of bridges is a key point. Russians no longer have an easy way into this area, but Ukrainians can get into the area by crossing the border.