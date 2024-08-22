Air defense shot down two "Shaheds", 2 more fell on their own - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

Air defense forces of Ukraine destroyed two attack UAVs of the Russian Federation, two more fell independently.

This was reported by Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk, Censor.NET informs.

At night, 10 UAVs of the "Shahed" type struck from the Kursk direction.

"The enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine on the front-line territories of the Kharkiv region with the majority of the identified "shaheeds". The enemy also used Kh-31P anti-radar missiles from the airspace over the Black Sea and two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Belgorod region and Crimea," the report says. messages

Air defense forces shot down two attack UAVs, two more - lost to location (fell independently).

"As a result of active countermeasures, most of the enemy's missiles did not reach their targets. Previously, there were no casualties or serious consequences," added Oleschuk.

