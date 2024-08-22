MP Meidych could go on holiday to Italy under guise of business trips - "Slidstvo.Info"

In the spring and summer of 2023, Oleh Meidych, a member of the "Batkivshchyna" party and first deputy chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Agrarian and Land Policy, received permission from the Verkhovna Rada to go on a business trip, and he apparently went on holiday to Italy.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by "Slidstvo.Info" with reference to the court register and its own sources.

In particular, it is noted that Meidych was supposed to go on a business trip to Belgium and Lithuania. However, he did not appear in these countries.

"'Slidstvo.Info' learnt about the circumstances of these trips from the court register - SBI detectives are conducting a pre-trial investigation against MP Meidych on the fact of possible introduction of false information into official documents.

During the pre-trial investigation, it was established that MP Oleh Meidych left Ukraine twice: from 27 April to 5 May 2023 and from 17 to 27 July of the same year. Both times, the politician left on the basis of orders from the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, and both times he violated the deadlines for returning from business trips," the article says.

Instead of Belgium and Lithuania - to Italy

The journalists note that based on the order of the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk of 19 April 2023 No. 395 "On the Business Trip of MP Oleksandr Meidych to the Kingdom of Belgium", the latter was supposed to return to Ukraine on 1 May, but returned on 5 May 2023. At that time, MP Meidych was sent to Brussels to hold meetings within the framework of the project "Institutional and Policy Reform for Smallholder Agriculture".

In addition, MP Maidych travelled abroad in July 2023. Although the business trip was supposed to last 5 days, the MP was abroad for 10 days. The Speaker of the VR sent his subordinate to Lithuania, where he was supposed to meet with members of the Seimas and high-ranking officials of the Republic of Lithuania.

However, according to the documents reviewed by "Slidstvo.Info" journalists, Meidych did not visit the said countries - the Republic of Lithuania and the Kingdom of Belgium - but instead had a holiday in Italy. According to the information received from the sources, on 28 April 2023, Oleh Meidych landed at the airport in Bologna, and on 5 May he departed from Italy via one of the airports in Milan.

"According to the information from the sources of 'Slidstvo.Info', Oleh Meidych was travelling with his wife Tetiana Meidych, who landed in Bologna on 28 April. The woman also left the country on 5 May, but separately from her husband - through Bergamo Orio Al Serio airport, which is located near Milan. During the MP's second business trip, on 26 July 2023, Tetiana Meidych departed from the aforementioned Bergamo Orio Al Serio," 'Slidstvo.Info' writes.

"Slidstvo.Info" journalists called the MP to ask her about the details of her business trips abroad, which seemed to have turned into a holiday. The man who answered the phone said that he was Meidych's assistant. He promised to pass on information about the call of journalists and hung up. However, in a specialised application for identifying mobile numbers, the phone number used by "Slidstvo.Info" is signed as "Oleh Meidych". The man ignored the journalists' messages with questions to this number.

Tetiana Meidych, who, according to the information received, was travelling with her husband, said by phone that she would not be talking and hung up.

The Verkhovna Rada did not answer "Slidstvo.Info's" question whether Maidych went on a business trip abroad in May and July 2023. They only said that the MP took a few days off in May (02.05-5.05) and in July (24.07-27.07). These dates coincide with those indicated in the documents of the pre-trial investigation as the days on which Meidych delayed his official business trips and stayed abroad.

Rest instead of work

"MPs find a way out of any situation. It is interesting that quite often all these ‘business trips’ are to countries with access to the sea or ocean," comments on the situation with business trips Oleksandr Salizhenko, editor-in-chief of the "CHESNO Movement". His organisation, in particular, monitors the work of members of the Verkhovna Rada. Salizhenko stresses that such trips by MPs do not reflect well on the reputation of the parliament of a country at war.

Earlier, MPs Yuriy Aristov, who went on a business trip and ended up in the Maldives, and Mykola Tyshchenko, who arranged a business trip and flew to Thailand, were involved in scandals with trips abroad for holidays.

"According to Presidential Decree No. 27, public officials, including MPs, are not allowed to go abroad on holiday. Only on business trips during martial law. In this way, they mislead the public, while the majority of them are restricted in their right to travel abroad. In addition, MPs are accountable to their constituents, so their unfair attitude to their rights undermines the trust of voters," explains media lawyer Oksana Maksymeniuk.

Read more: Yermak’s business partner Koliubaiev took money from Russians for house in US - media. VIDEO