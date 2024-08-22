Ukraine has forces to defend Donbas and simultaneously attack in Kursk region, but there is problem in management decisions - Butusov

Ukraine has the forces to defend Donbas and simultaneously attack the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

This was stated by Yurii Butusov, Editor-in-Chief of Censor.NET, in an interview with Radio NV.

"We have a problem with management and organizational decisions. As for the number of people, weapons and ammunition. The ability to conduct combat operations in several operational areas exists. The problem of the enemy's offensive on Pokrovsk, for example, is not a problem of the enemy's great numerical superiority. This is a problem of major shortcomings in the organization of management," he emphasized.

Butusov does not believe that the operation in the Kursk region would have succeeded in diverting Russian forces from eastern Ukraine.

"I don't think it would have been possible. To divert forces from Pokrovsk by striking at Kursk. I think this is a different logic. This is a political, informational logic. Of course, Kursk region has seized over some of Russia's reserves, a significant amount of ammunition, aircraft, drones. But it should be noted that the enemy group that is advancing on Pokrovsk, Toretsk, and New York did not withdraw from there. The enemy has continued to attack and is continuing to advance in that direction because everyone understands that no Sudzha or even the approach of our troops to Kursk can have the same effect on us as the loss of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration. These are incomparable things from a military point of view. Of course, the Russian command will not abandon its plans to capture Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad and Selydove as soon as possible," he explained.

