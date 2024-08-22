India supports dialogue and diplomatic efforts to restore peace and stability in Ukraine as soon as possible - Modi

India believes that there is no such problem or conflict that can be resolved on the battlefield, so India supports diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine as soon as possible.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this during a briefing with the head of the Polish government Donald Tusk in Warsaw.

"The situation in Ukraine and in the region of Western Asia is a cause of serious concern. We are deeply convinced that there is no such problem or conflict that can be resolved on the battlefield. Innocent people lose their lives in every crisis, this is a huge challenge for the entire civilization. Therefore, we support dialogue, as well as diplomatic efforts to restore peace and stability as quickly as possible," Modi said.

In addition, Modi noted that India is ready to cooperate with other friendly nations to provide as much support as possible to peacekeeping efforts to restore peace in Ukraine.

It was previously reported that on Friday, August 23, Narendra Modi will arrive in Kyiv, where he will meet with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The US State Department called Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ukraine "very important".