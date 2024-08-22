Russian Federation strikes Sumy region with KABs: Two men are killed, a woman is wounded
Russian troops attacked the Esman community of Sumy region with KABs, killing 2 people.
According to Censor.NET, citing Suspilne, this was reported by the regional prosecutor's office.
At about 13:00, the occupiers dropped two КАBs on the civilian infrastructure of the Esman community of Shostka district.
The deceased men were 74 and 67 years old. The wife of one of the victims was injured and is in hospital.
