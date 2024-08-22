ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6791 visitors online
News War
1 087 2

Russian Federation strikes Sumy region with KABs: Two men are killed, a woman is wounded

РФ скинула КАБи на Сумщину: Загинули 2 особи

Russian troops attacked the Esman community of Sumy region with KABs, killing 2 people.

According to Censor.NET, citing Suspilne, this was reported by the regional prosecutor's office.

At about 13:00, the occupiers dropped two КАBs on the civilian infrastructure of the Esman community of Shostka district.

The deceased men were 74 and 67 years old. The wife of one of the victims was injured and is in hospital.

Watch more: Zelenskyy visited border areas of Sumy region and held meeting with Syrskyi. VIDEO

Author: 

shoot out (12884) Sumska region (1040) GAB (235)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 