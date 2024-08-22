Imports of European goods to Russia have fallen to their lowest level since late 1990s

The volume of trade between Russia and the European Union, which accounts for 15% of world GDP, fell to its lowest level since 1999 in July 2024.

This is evidenced by Eurostat data, The Moscow Times reports with reference to the Russian media.

In particular, the total turnover for the month amounted to only EUR 4.6 billion, which is more than four times lower than the pre-war figures (about EUR 250 billion per year, EUR 20 billion per month).



The supply of European goods to Russia dropped to €2.4 billion, and more than tripled compared to pre-war levels (€90 billion a year, about €7.5 billion a month). The main items of European exports were medicines (€634 million), equipment (€262 million), and optical instruments (€203 million).



It is noted that Russia has practically nothing to buy European goods with: exports to the European Union, and with it the inflow of European currency, fell by 81% compared to pre-war 2021: in July, it was only €2.5 billion against €13.2 billion monthly on average in 2021.

Read more: Ukraine is fourth largest arms importer in world, - SIPRI

The volume of Russian exports to the EU was the lowest since 1999: almost half of it was gas (€1.1 billion), and a seventh of it was oil and oil products (€333 million). In addition, European countries purchased steel and iron from Russia for 164 million euros.



The situation may deteriorate even further in the near future: the Austrian Raiffeisenbank, the last major EU bank to continue operating in the Russian market, is starting to wind down its business in September and plans to stop cross-border payments first.

As reported, Chinese brands took all the places in the top five most popular foreign cars in Russia in 2023. After Western automakers left Russia , the share of Chinese cars in Russian imports reached 92%.