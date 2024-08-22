Fuel tanks are attacked in port of Kavkaz in Krasnodar territory of RF: Fire breaks out. VIDEO&PHOTOS

A fire broke out in the port of Kavkaz in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation after a railroad ferry was hit.

According to Censor.NET, the video was posted on social media.

The Kuban Operations Center reported that a railroad ferry with fuel tanks was attacked.







The network also said that military units in Sevastopol had an alert.

