Fuel tanks are attacked in port of Kavkaz in Krasnodar territory of RF: Fire breaks out. VIDEO&PHOTOS
A fire broke out in the port of Kavkaz in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation after a railroad ferry was hit.
According to Censor.NET, the video was posted on social media.
The Kuban Operations Center reported that a railroad ferry with fuel tanks was attacked.
The network also said that military units in Sevastopol had an alert.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password