Zelenskyy on operation in Kursk region: We are returning war to where Russia brought it to our land

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the operation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation was absolutely fair. He emphasized that in this way we are sending the war back to where Russia brought it to our land.

The Head of State said this in a speech at the VII annual International Veterans Forum "Ukraine. Veterans. Unity", a Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"I have just returned from our Sumy region, from the border, from those areas that border the enemy and from where our units are responding very effectively to Russia's invasion. By sending the war back to where Russia brought it to our land, we are sending it home. This is absolutely fair. But apart from being fair, it is also very effective," Zelenskyy said.

Watch more: Zelenskyy visited border areas of Sumy region and held meeting with Syrskyi. VIDEO

He emphasized that in order to end the war, it is necessary to create as many problems for the Russian state on its territory as possible.

"We must all understand that in order to drive the occupier out of our land, we must create as many problems for the Russian state on its territory as possible. This is the heroic work of our soldiers. And this heroic work is more and more accurate, more and more far-reaching, more and more effective," Zelenskyy said.

He summarized that all the operations carried out by the Defense Forces today are a systematic way to protect Ukraine, to end this war on the terms of an independent Ukraine.

Read more: Zelenskyy had conversation with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew: He told about adopted law on spiritual independence of Ukraine

"Our defense operations in Donetsk, Kharkiv, and southern Ukraine, our liberation from the Russian Black Sea Fleet, and our operation in the Kursk region are daily attacks on Russian military targets. All this is our systematic way of defending Ukraine, the way to end this war on the terms of an independent Ukraine. I am confident that we will overcome this path, no matter how difficult it is," the President said.