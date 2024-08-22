After fire, ferry with fuel tanks sinks in Russian port of Kavkaz

A ferry with tanks sank after a fire in the port of Kavkaz in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

The head of the Temyurk district (Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation) said that the ferry was carrying 30 tanks with fuel. There were 5 crew members on board, their fate is unknown.

Earlier, the Operational Headquarters of the Krasnodar Territory reported an attack on the ferry, blaming Ukraine.

"The Kyiv regime has made another attempt to carry out a terrorist attack on the territory of Krasnodar Krai - a railway ferry with fuel tanks was attacked in the port of Kavkaz. Emergency and special services are working at the scene," the statement said.

This is what the Conro Trader ferry looked like with fuel on board before it was hit.