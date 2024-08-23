US presidential candidate Kamala Harris said she would stand firmly on the side of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, she said this in a speech at the US Democratic Party convention in Chicago.

According to her, five days before Russia attacked Ukraine, she met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "to warn him about Russia's plans to invade".

"I helped mobilise more than 50 countries to defend against Putin's aggression, and as president, I will stand firmly with Ukraine and our NATO allies," Harris said.

She noted that Republican candidate Donald Trump, "on the other hand, has threatened to abandon NATO. He encouraged Putin to invade a country that is an ally of ours. He said that Russia can, quote, do whatever it wants."

Read more: Harris may change US approach to the war in Ukraine - Politico