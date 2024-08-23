ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
3992 visitors online
News War
4 979 44

I will stand firmly with Ukraine and our NATO allies - Harris

Гарріс запевнила у підтримці України

US presidential candidate Kamala Harris said she would stand firmly on the side of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, she said this in a speech at the US Democratic Party convention in Chicago.

According to her, five days before Russia attacked Ukraine, she met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "to warn him about Russia's plans to invade".

"I helped mobilise more than 50 countries to defend against Putin's aggression, and as president, I will stand firmly with Ukraine and our NATO allies," Harris said.

She noted that Republican candidate Donald Trump, "on the other hand, has threatened to abandon NATO. He encouraged Putin to invade a country that is an ally of ours. He said that Russia can, quote, do whatever it wants."

Read more: Harris may change US approach to the war in Ukraine - Politico

Author: 

USA (5229) Harris (45)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 