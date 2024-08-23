During day, there were 144 combat clashes at front, almost half of them - in Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

During the past day, 144 combat clashes were recorded. The enemy attacked in different directions.

As Censor.NET informs, this is stated in the morning summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Shelling of Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy struck the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas with one missile attack using one missile, as well as 67 airstrikes, in particular, dropping 79 anti-aircraft missiles. In addition, he fired 4,483 shots, 176 of them from rocket salvo systems.

The Russian aggressor carried out airstrikes, particularly in the areas of Druzhba, Tovstodubov, Sopych, Vilna Sloboda, Myropyllia, Pavlivka, Velyka Pysarivka, Kozacha Lopan, Pokrovka, Kruhliakivka, Chasiv Yar, Toretsk, Pleshchiivka, Oleksandropil, Kostyantynivka, Maksimivka, and Makarivka.

Read more: Enemy is most active in Pokrovsk direction, half of combat engagements took place near Mykolaivka and Novohrodivka - AFU General Staff

Fighting in the east

In the Kharkiv direction, two enemy attacks took place in the Vovchansk area.

In the Kupiansk direction, the number of enemy attacks per day reached fifteen. Defense forces repelled assaults near Synkivka, Hlushkivka, Stelmakhivka, and Andriivka. The aggressor also attacked Lozova five times.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy carried out 11 assaults in the areas of eight different settlements. Near Makiivka and Novosadovo, the largest number of clashes took place, two and three, respectively.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven assaults by Russian invaders near Bilohorivka, Spirne, and Vyimka.

The occupiers attacked 12 times in the Kramatorsk direction. Efforts were concentrated in the Ivanovo and Chasiv Yar districts. Near the latter, they operated with the support of attack aircraft - they fired 22 KABs.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out 15 attacks in the areas of Nelipivka, New York, Druzhba, and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 53 attacks in the areas of eleven different settlements. The Russian occupiers were most active in the vicinity of Novohrodivka, Mykolaivka, Ptyche, and in the direction of Zelene Pole.

In the Kurakhove direction, the Defense Forces repelled 20 attempts by the invaders to advance near Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka, and Karlivka.

In the direction of Vremivsk, the enemy launched six attacks in the direction of Vugledar, Rozdolne, and Urozhane. He also stormed our positions, advancing from Volodymyrivka.

Read more: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 53 enemy attacks in Pokrovsk sector. There were 134 combat engagements in frontline over last day - General Staff

The situation in the South and the North

In the Huliaypillia, Orihiv, and Dnipro directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly. The enemy did not carry out assault and offensive actions. Airstrikes in Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Novodarivka, and Piatikhatky districts.

No signs of the formation of offensive groups of occupiers were found in the Volyn and Poliske directions.

The enemy maintains a military presence on the border with the Chernihiv region.

The operation of the Defense Forces in the Kursk region is ongoing.

Strikes at the enemy

In general, along the entire line of battle, Ukrainian defenders inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, exhaust the enemy's combat potential, hit deep rears, disrupting its logistics system.

Yesterday, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces carried out 16 strikes on the enemy's personnel and military equipment concentration areas, five RViA vehicles of the occupiers, a control post, and another important enemy object.

Last day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1,190 people. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed four tanks, 32 armored combat vehicles, 45 artillery systems, one anti-aircraft missile system, an air defense vehicle, 27 operational-tactical UAVs, 49 vehicles, and six units of special equipment of the occupiers.

Read more: Pokrovsk is important strategic hub. Its occupation will allow Russian Federation to move into Dnipropetrovsk region - Butusov