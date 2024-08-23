Artillery, KABs, and FPV: Russian Federation shelled Sumy region 17 times

Russian occupying troops fired 17 times at night and in the morning at the border and populated areas of the Sumy region.

This was reported by the press service of the RMA, Censor.NET reports.

47 explosions were recorded.

Under fire he shouted:

Novoslobodsk district: an airstrike (KAB) was carried out (3 explosions);

Yampil district: an airstrike (KAB) was recorded (3 explosions);

Svesk district: the enemy carried out an airstrike (KAB) (3 explosions);

Krasnopil district: the Russians struck with artillery (23 explosions) and dropped explosive devices from unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) (6 explosions);

Berezivka district: an airstrike (KAB) was carried out (1 explosion);

Esman district: an airstrike (KAB) was recorded (1 explosion);

Hlukhivka district: struck by FPV drones (4 explosions);

Bilopillia district: there was an airstrike (KAB) (1 explosion);

Khotyn district: the enemy carried out an airstrike (KAB) (1 explosion);

Yunakivka district: an airstrike (KAB) was carried out (1 explosion).

Read more: Occupiers struck 88 times in Sumy region during day: 2 people killed, 3 wounded