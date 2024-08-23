ENG
Russian authorities call on residents of Rylsk in Kursk region to evacuate "while there is still chance"

Жителів російського Рильська закликали евакуюватися

Residents of the city of Rylsk, Kursk region, were urged by the Russian authorities to evacuate "without waiting until the last minute, like Sudzha, Korenevo, Glushkovo".

According to Censor.NET, citing ASTRA, this was stated by Roman Alyokhin, an adviser to the governor of the Kursk region and a "military commander".

"Today, it would be better to evacuate Rylsk as well, while it is possible and safe to do so," he said.

At the beginning of 2024, Rylsk was home to almost 15,000 people, according to the Russian Federal State Statistics Service.

Read more: Russian Federation does not plan to significantly redeploy troops from eastern Ukraine to Kursk region - Bloomberg

