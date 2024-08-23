Cabinet of Ministers approves new form of summons from TCR

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a new look for the summonses from the TCR. They will be generated either on a letterhead or using the electronic Register of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service and Reservists "Oberih".

This is written by Sudovo-yuridychna Gazeta, Censor.NET informs.

What must be stated in the summons:

job title, first and last name, signature of the official who issued the summons and the date of its signing — for summonses issued on a form. Such summonses are affixed with a seal;

the surname and proper name of the head of the district (city) TCC or its department, the date of imposing a qualified electronic signature - for summonses created with the help of the Unified State Register of conscripts, conscripts and reservists.

The draft procedure is supplemented by regulations according to which verification of the validity of subpoenas created with the help of the electronic Register of conscripts, conscripts and reservists "Oberih" is carried out by reading the QR code with the help of technical means that make it possible to reproduce the information specified in the subpoena in including by means of the electronic office of a conscript, conscript, reservist, in particular using a mobile application.

The summons generated using the "Oberih" Register can be printed. In this case, its paper form must contain a readable QR code with relevant information.

Summons generated using the 'Oberih' Registry can:

to be centrally printed and sent to conscripts and reservists by means of postal communication by registered mail with a description of the attachment and a notice of delivery;

to be printed and given to conscripts and reservists during the notification in printed form.

