Situation on border with Republic of Belarus remains unchanged - State Border Service

Ukraine remains ready for any development while Belarus is under the influence of the Russian Federation.

As Censor.NET informs, Andriy Demchenko, the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service, stated this on the air of the telethon.

"In general, this direction remains as threatening for us as before, because Belarus continues to support Russia in this war. However, we do not record the movement of equipment or personnel near our border. In general, there have been no unusual situations along the border in the recent period, or actions on the part of Belarus regarding destabilization, which would concern the line of our border," the spokesman emphasized.

