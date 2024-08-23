Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoliy Antonov said that the Russian leadership had allegedly decided on a response to Ukraine's offensive in the Kursk region.

According to Censor.NET, his statement was quoted by the pro-Kremlin "TASS" news agency.

"I sincerely tell you that the president has made a decision. I firmly believe that everyone will be severely punished for what happened in the Kursk region," the diplomat said.

The Russian ambassador also stated that he had no doubt that "all the Nazis who invaded the Kursk region" would be destroyed.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the operation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation was absolutely fair. He stressed that in this way we are sending the war back to where Russia brought it to our land.

In addition, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin accused the Ukrainian military of attempting to strike the Kursk nuclear power plant on the night of 22 August.