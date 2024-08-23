3rd SAB on offensive in Kharkiv region: Stabilization operations are ongoing, enemy logistics have been seriously destroyed

Stabilization measures are ongoing at the site of the counterattack by soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade in the Kharkiv region. As a result of the operation of the fighters, the positions and logistics of the 20th Army of the Russian Federation were quite seriously destroyed.

Press officer of the brigade Oleksandr Borodin said this on Radio Svoboda (Svoboda.Ranok project), Censor.NET reports.

Currently, stabilization actions are underway. In general, the fortifications have already been carried out. That is a fairly stable situation. One of the successes is that we were able to keep the Russian 20th Army from further plans and development opportunities. As far as we can understand, they wanted to side with Makiivka, on the one hand. On the other hand, they could transfer personnel, forces, and resources to other front lines across the country," he said.

According to him, the occupiers are currently trying to restore some parts of the positions and build a new defense line.

"Because from a military point of view, the destruction of forces and means and the violation of plans is often a more important success than the liberation of territories, if we speak in military language," Borodin noted.

Answering the question whether the operation of the 3rd SAB was related to the operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region, Borodin noted that it was a "synchronous success."

He also emphasized that, despite the loss, particularly in personnel, the Russian army has large reserves in this area, but they may be ineffective due to logistical damage.

"Still, you have to understand that their reserves are large. They have a system built in such a way that they almost never run out if we are talking about infantry reserves. A lot of artillery and FPV. Numbers and scale are on their side. But plans are broken, logistics are broken, and numbers sometimes don't work as an advantage if logistics go wrong or plans go astray," added a spokesman for the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade.

Earlier, the 3rd Assault Division announced successful offensive operations in the Kharkiv region.

Fighters of the 3d Separate Assault Brigade advanced deep into the front for almost two square meters. km and took control of the battalion defense district of the occupiers, in the Kharkiv region.