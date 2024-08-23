Russian Federation withdraws part of its forces from Kharkiv region to Kursk region - OTG "Kharkiv"

Russia has withdrawn some units of its army to the Kursk direction, but there are still enough forces and means in the Kharkiv region to continue the assaults.

This was stated by Vitaliy Sarantsev, spokesman for the Kharkiv operational and tactical group of troops, Censor.NET reports citing Suspilne.

"Russia continues to shuffle the ‘deck of cards’ they have. But at the same time, the forces and means that remain in the Kharkiv direction are still sufficiently large for us to relax. The Russians still have quite significant forces and firepower to inflict damage and continue their assaults," he said.

Russian troops' activity has decreased in some parts of the frontline in the northern Kharkiv region, but this does not mean that they have been withdrawn, the spokesman said.

According to him, Russian troops are digging trenches, disguising themselves and establishing communications.

