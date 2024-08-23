Italy is ready to cooperate with Ukraine and international organizations to return children abducted by Russia, - Ambassador Formosa

Italy is ready to cooperate with the Ukrainian authorities and relevant international organizations on the return of Ukrainian minors illegally transferred to Russia.

As noted, during the meeting, the parties first discussed in detail the situation with POWs and illegally detained civilians and stated the need to ensure compliance with international conventions and human rights for all detainees, emphasizing the importance of conducting prisoner exchanges in a transparent manner and in accordance with international humanitarian law.

In this regard, Lubinets assured that Ukraine, for its part, is committed to ensuring decent treatment of prisoners of war and full respect for their rights in accordance with all applicable international conventions.

The next issue to be discussed was the return of Ukrainian minors illegally transferred to Russia. Given the expectation of coordinated actions at the international level to ensure their safe and speedy return to their families, Ambassador Formosa assured of Italy's full readiness to cooperate with the Ukrainian authorities and relevant international organizations.

Finally, they expressed a common desire to continue strengthening bilateral cooperation.

"Italy and Ukraine share a strong commitment to protect human rights and promote a just, lasting and inclusive peace in accordance with the principles of international law and the United Nations Charter. Building on the success of the Peace Summit in Switzerland, we will continue to work together to achieve our goals," Formosa concluded.

