Since beginning of day, enemy attacked AFU positions 79 times, most intensely in Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions - General Staff

As of 4 p.m. on Friday, August 23, the enemy attacked the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces 79 times. The occupiers are most active in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions, where they conducted more than a third of all attacks.

This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

Shelling in the north

The border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions continue to suffer from Russian artillery shelling. It is also known that today enemy aviation conducted 14 strikes using 20 GABs on the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

On August 23, in the Kharkiv direction, Russian terrorists assaulted the positions of our troops four times in the areas of Hlyboke, Starytsia and Vovchansk. Three combat engagements are currently ongoing.

The enemy attacked nine times in the Kupiansk direction. Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks near Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, Synkivka and Stelmakhivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing. The enemy is actively using aviation, having already dropped ten GABs in the areas of Novoosynove, Bohuslivka and Kruhliakivka.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, enemy units continue to attack in the areas of Druzhelyubivka, Novosadove, Nevske, Torske and Terny. Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian troops have repelled eight enemy attacks in this area. Fighting continues near Terny.

Fighting continues in the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked near Verkhnokamianske, Vyimka, Bilohorivka and Spirne seven times, trying to capture Ukrainian positions. Our defenders repelled all attacks.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders carried out four assault operations near Ivanivske and Kalynivka. Two firefights are ongoing near Kalynivka.

In the Toretsk direction, the number of enemy attacks is currently five. The enemy is attacking near Nelipivka and Toretsk. Our defenders are giving the enemy a decent rebuff, three attacks have already been repelled and two more are ongoing. The aggressor's aviation struck Druzhba with free-flight aerial rockets.

The Pokrovsk direction is the most intense area of the frontline. Since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made 20 attempts to attack our defenders in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Kalynove, Novohrodivka, Hrodivka, Ptyche and Zelene Pole. The defense forces have already repelled 11 enemy attacks, and nine combat engagements are still ongoing.

The situation is not easy in the Kurakhove direction, where the invaders attacked our units 15 times, trying to advance near Kostiantynivka, Heorhiivka, Krasnohorivka and Karlivka. Fighting continues in five locations.

In the Vremivka direction, the invaders attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops seven times. Three enemy attacks have already been repelled near Vuhledar, Vodiane and Kostiantynivka, and fighting continues near Vodiane.

The enemy is currently not taking active action in other areas, but is using bomber and attack aircraft, shelling Ukrainian troops' positions and populated areas with artillery and MLRS.

The General Staff notes that Ukrainian defenders are giving a worthy rebuff to the invaders, inflicting significant losses on them.

