Issue of Russia’s possible participation in Peace Summit should be decided by Ukraine, - Indian Foreign Ministry

The decision to invite Russia to participate in the next Peace Summit should be made by Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to Interfax-Country, Indian Foreign Minister Subramanyam Jaishankar said this at a press briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

"This is their (Ukraine's - Ed.) initiative, in which we took part. So I think this is an open question. What will be the next steps? Who exactly will come? Will the Russians come or not? You know, this is not an issue that we have to decide," he said.

The Indian foreign minister noted that this is an issue that is likely to be decided by the state of Ukraine.

In addition, he refrained from commenting on the "peace plan" presented by China regarding the war between Ukraine and Russia, noting that this is a matter for "interested parties."

"As for what China could offer, I think it's not us who should answer, but the stakeholders. Therefore, I would suggest that this question should be addressed to the Ukrainian government," Jaishankar said.

