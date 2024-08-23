Majority of Dutch citizens support military aid to Ukraine, but support for refugees is declining - poll

The overwhelming majority of Dutch citizens continue to support the provision of military aid to Ukraine because of Russia's full-scale invasion, but support for refugee reception is declining.

This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the Ipsos I&O research center, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"There is still significant Dutch support for the Ukrainian military resistance to the Russian invasion. So far, the Netherlands has provided weapons and other military support worth 3.1 billion euros. The overwhelming majority (65%) continue to support this assistance," the statement said.

At the same time, the policy of accepting refugees from Ukraine is currently supported by "only 42% of Dutch voters."

It is noted that in March 2022, when Russia's full-scale war in Ukraine had just begun, support for the refugee policy was almost twice as high. At that time, 78% of the Dutch supported this policy, which means that Ukrainians in the EU are offered "immediate protection" because of the war in Ukraine.

A few months later, support dropped to about 60% and remained at this level until the fall of 2023, after which it began to gradually decline again. In October 2023, support dropped to 49%, and by now it had fallen to 42%.