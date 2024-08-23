Cabinet of Ministers simplifies procedure for establishing fact of participation in defense of Ukraine

The status of a war veteran in Ukraine entitles you to numerous benefits. The Cabinet of Ministers amended Resolution No. 685 to simplify the procedure for establishing the fact of a person's participation in the defense of the country.

This is reported by the Ministry of Veterans, Censor.NET reports.

In particular, the necessary documents for establishing the appropriate status can be submitted to any ASC. It is also allowed to submit copies of documents.

The changes were approved: