Cabinet of Ministers simplifies procedure for establishing fact of participation in defense of Ukraine
The status of a war veteran in Ukraine entitles you to numerous benefits. The Cabinet of Ministers amended Resolution No. 685 to simplify the procedure for establishing the fact of a person's participation in the defense of the country.
This is reported by the Ministry of Veterans, Censor.NET reports.
In particular, the necessary documents for establishing the appropriate status can be submitted to any ASC. It is also allowed to submit copies of documents.
The changes were approved:
- you can submit documents through the ASC regardless of the address of your declared/registered place of residence or stay;
- provide copies of some documents instead of their originals;
- consideration of documents by the interagency commission takes place in the order of priority of their registration with the Ministry of Veterans;
- provide a relevant certificate on the basis of a decision previously made by the interagency commission to establish the fact of direct participation in the events of a person who died (went missing), died as a result of injury, contusion, mutilation or disease sustained during direct participation in the events
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password