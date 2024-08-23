Biden talks to Zelensky and announces new aid package for Ukraine

The United States has announced a new military aid package for Ukraine.

This was reported by the White House, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"Tomorrow, when the people of Ukraine celebrate their Independence Day, let it be clear: when Russia's senseless war began, Ukraine was a free country. Today, it is still a free country. And the war will end when Ukraine remains a free, sovereign and independent country," Biden said.

He said he had a conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today. He also announced that the United States will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package that includes:

air defense missiles to protect Ukraine's critical infrastructure;

anti-drone equipment and anti-tank missiles to protect against Russia's evolving tactics on the battlefield;

ammunition for soldiers on the front line and mobile missile systems that protect them.

It should be noted that before that, the Associated Press reported the contents of the package. According to the journalists, it is about:

ammunition for HIMARS missile systems;

missiles for air defense systems;

Javelin anti-tank missiles and a number of other anti-tank missiles;

systems and equipment for anti-drone and electronic warfare;

155-mm and 105-mm artillery ammunition;

vehicles and other equipment.

The package was provided under the U.S. President's authority to withdraw weapons, ammunition, and equipment from U.S. military warehouses to meet the short-term needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. This means that it will be taken from the Pentagon's warehouses and can be supplied to Ukraine much faster.